Beau Bayh is Running for Indiana Secretary of State

Published on October 6, 2025

STATEWIDE–Beau Bayh, son of former Indiana Governor and Senator Evan Bayh, has decided to run for Secretary of State. Bayh made that announcement in a video he posted to social media Monday morning.

“I’m a seventh-generation Hoosier, and I served our country as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps. I’m running to be our Secretary of State to fix a corrupt office and take on a broken political system that doesn’t serve us,” he said.

Beau, who is running as a Democrat, said these will be his focal points that he will be focusing on if elected.

  • Call out corruption, wasteful spending, and government abuse wherever we find it.
  • Oppose excessive taxes that are crushing working families.
  • Make sure elections are secure and fair.
  • Support the thousands of new businesses that create jobs and fuel our economy.

“Right now, the Secretary of State’s office shows exactly what’s gone wrong. Instead of serving Hoosiers, that office has been used to cut backroom deals, with our tax dollars funding perks for politicians and their insider friends. Hoosiers work hard for our money, and it’s being wasted. There’s no accountability. We deserve a Secretary of State who works for the people,” said Bayh in the video.

Beau Bayh’s father Evan also issued a statement on Facebook.

“I’m proud to announce that my son, Beau, filed his candidacy for Indiana Secretary of State today. A 7th generation Hoosier, Marine Corps infantry Captain, Harvard graduate, and attorney, Beau will bring new leadership to an office that desperately needs it. Even more, he’ll endeavor to begin healing our broken political system by emphasizing unity not division, progress not partisanship, and common sense not extreme ideology. I hope you’ll support Beau and learn more about him by going to beaubayh.com. If you wish to make a contribution you can do it there. With your help, Beau can win and bring a new generation of leadership to our Statehouse. He represents our hope for a change.”

Republican Diego Morales says he is running for re-election, 

