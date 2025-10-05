Protesters Warn Democracy is “Under Threat” at Statehouse Rally

Source: (PHOTO: Abdul-Hakim Shabazz/WIBC)

STATEHOUSE — A small group of Hoosiers, organized by the grassroots group We the People United, held a protest at the Statehouse on Saturday.

They were there to voice concerns that democracy is under threat and to send a message to state lawmakers.

The core of their message was that politicians need to focus on the needs of the people, not on personal gain. The same group is planning another protest on November 1st, which they have titled “United for Veterans.”