This Bridge is the Most Haunted Place in Indiana

Published on October 3, 2025

Haunted bridge
Source: Gardenia-Pantoja / Getty

The Haunted Bridge of Avon: Where Legend Meets Reality

Tucked away just south of U.S. Highway 36 on County Road 625 East, Avon’s Haunted Bridge is more than just an architectural relic — it’s a story people still whisper about. In fact, Thrillist just ranked it the most haunted place in Indiana.

A Bridge with Bones in Its Past

Built in 1906–1907 for the Big Four Railroad and later double-tracked in 1908, the bridge spans about 300 feet in length and rises roughly 70 feet high.

It’s still an active railroad crossing under CSX today.

Its distinctive triple arch design makes it a striking landmark — so much so that the bridge image is even part of Avon’s town seal.

Ghost Stories That Haunt the Night

What is a haunted bridge without tragic tales?

Avon’s would be nothing without them:
One of the most common legends says a drunken rail worker fell into fresh concrete during construction and was left trapped inside the structure. On quiet nights, locals claim to hear moans or knocks from within the arches.

Another version tells of a mother carrying a sick baby across the tracks. She slipped — both fell to their deaths. Some say the mother’s cries for her child can still be heard when driving under the bridge.

A darker variant weaves in multiple construction workers losing their lives in or around the creek — tales of splashing, thuds, and restless spirits lingering in the water below.

Many believers say that when you drive underneath at night, it’s customary to honk — some claim it’s to mask the ghostly wails.

Visiting the Bridge — Tips & Warnings

The bridge is somewhat remote, and access is gated at night, so plan to visit during daylight.

One suggested viewpoint is in Washington Township Park, where you can walk toward the creek and under the arches.

If you drive under the bridge, take care — the roads can be narrow and visibility limited.

And, of course — whether you’re a skeptic or a believer — bring a camera, keep your flashlight ready, and keep your eyes and ears open.

