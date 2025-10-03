Suspected Explosive Device Found on Body at Marion County Coroner’s Office

Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

MARION COUNTY, Ind.–An explosive device was found on a dead body at the Marion County Coroner’s Office Friday morning.

Marion County Coroner Alfie McGinty said the body arrived at their facility from an investigation that was going on in another county and the explosive device was found on the body.

“Our protocols were immediately followed, and the bomb squad was called in as a precaution. We are relieved to report that the device has been safely removed from our premises. At this time, all of our staff are safe, and there is no ongoing threat. We appreciate the public’s understanding that we cannot release further details as this matter remains under investigation. This is not believed to be a targeted act of violence toward any person or entity,” said McGinty in a Friday morning news release.

The building was evacuated at around 7:15 am.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office and CSI moved into a new location at 2545 E. Pleasant Run Parkway North near the Community Justice Campus on the city’s southeast side just over a year ago.