ISP: New York Man Causes Police Chase that Spanned Several Northern Indiana Counties

NORTHERN INDIANA—A man from New York is accused of causing a police chase that spanned several counties in northern Indiana on Thursday.

State Police say a trooper tried to stop a gray Kia passenger car that was going westbound on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County. The driver of the car has been identified 28-year-old Daniyal Zaidi of Jamaica, New York.

“Trooper Jathan Rose, who was driving a marked Indiana State Police Dodge Durango reports that as soon as he turned on his red and blue emergency lights the driver of the Kia increased his speed to flee,” said a Thursday afternoon news release from State Police.

Police say Zaidi avoided stop sticks as he continued westbound on the Indiana Toll Road. The pursuit had gone into St. Joseph County and then moved into LaPorte County. Police say Zaidi approached two busy intersections and disregarded the red light and continued southbound on SR 49.

“The driver of the Kia entered the Toll Road fleeing westbound at speeds of approximately 120 miles per hour. Troopers were able to successfully deploy stop sticks near the 26 mile marker on the Toll Road that deflated both passenger side tires on the Kia. The driver of the Kia continued westbound through the Portage Barrier Toll Plaza before driving into the ditch on the north side of the roadway, coming to a stop,” the release continued.

Zaidi was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail. He’s charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.