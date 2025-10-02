Listen Live
First ICE Detainees Arrive in Miami County

This marks the beginning of a new deal between the state and federal immigration officials.

Published on October 2, 2025

Miami County
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind — The Miami Correctional Facility started housing immigration detainees this week, with 15 people arriving on Wednesday.

This marks the beginning of a new deal between the state and federal immigration officials, which could bring in hundreds more undocumented immigrants. Officials say the facility might see up to 100 new arrivals by the end of the week.

Not everyone is on board with the plan. On Monday, a group of faith leaders gathered outside the prison to hold a prayer vigil, voicing their concerns about the move.

Interestingly, the Trump Administration has nicknamed the facility the “Speedway Slammer,” a reference that didn’t sit well with IndyCar. The racing organization has since asked immigration officials to stop using its name.

Back in August, Governor Mike Braun said the state was working with immigration authorities to make room for up to 1,000 people at the prison. For now, it’s still unclear how many will actually be held there.

