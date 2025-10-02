Wisconsin Murder Suspect Found Hiding in Indiana Soybean Field

Demonta Hambright (Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A suspect in a Wisconsin homicide was arrested after being found hiding in a southern Indiana soybean field.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office located Demonta Hambright using Flock camera technology at a nearby truck stop where he was seen in a stolen vehicle. As officers tried to make contact with Hambright, he got into the vehicle and took off.

A high-speed chase ended with Hambright crashing the stolen car. He then tried hiding from police in a soybean field, but was found and taken into custody.

Hambright is facing charges of resisting law enforcement in Clark County along with the homicide warrant in Wisconsin. He’s being held at the Clark County Jail awaiting extradition.