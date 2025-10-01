Shutdown Begins: Paychecks Stop, But Benefits Are Safe for Now

Source: Anadolu / Getty

STATEWIDE — Hoosier hunger relief groups and members of Congress say the real impact of the current government shutdown hinges entirely on how long it lasts.

For now, many major government programs will continue as normal because they are considered mandatory spending. This includes essential benefits like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. Food assistance programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Women, Infants, and Children program (WIC), and school meals, have already secured their funding for October.

However, advocates warn that relief may be short-lived. Emily Bryant, the executive director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, said those key food programs could begin running out of administrative funds as early as late October or early November if the shutdown is prolonged. Bryant said that a long shutdown will likely mean “increased demand on top of sustained high need” for food banks, who will continue serving the community despite the challenge.

The most immediate and painful impact is being felt by federal workers. Since Congress failed to pass either a budget or a temporary spending bill, many federal employees have been furloughed. Even more, like military personnel, air traffic controllers, and most VA medical staff, are designated “essential” and are forced to work without receiving a paycheck. While air travel is not expected to stop, minor delays could occur, and some customer service functions provided by furloughed employees may be impacted.

This marks the 21st time the U.S. has experienced a funding gap. The Senate failed again early Wednesday afternoon to move forward with either the Democratic or Republican spending plans, as neither side could gather the necessary 60 votes.

Speaking shortly after the failed vote, Indiana Senator Todd Young admitted he expects the shutdown to last at least a few days. Young noted he “doesn’t like these shutdowns” and previously voted for a Republican measure intended to eliminate shutdowns entirely by requiring continued funding at the previous year’s level. However, that bill did not pass.

For Hoosiers facing food insecurity, including furloughed federal employees, Emily Bryant recommends consulting Community Compass or calling 211 for assistance. It is worth noting that the U.S. Postal Service will continue normal operations, as its funding comes solely from the sale of postal products and services, not congressional appropriations.