Shaquille Leonard To Retire As A Member Of The Colts During Week 5 Game vs Raiders

Published on October 1, 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans
Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Shaquille Leonard To Retire As A Member Of The Colts During Week 5 Game vs Raiders

Former All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, affectionately known as “The Maniac,” will officially retire as a member of the Indianapolis Colts during halftime of their Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The ceremony will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, marking the end of a remarkable career that left an indelible mark on the franchise.

Leonard, a three-time first-team All-Pro and the 2018 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, was drafted by the Colts in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Despite initial skepticism about the pick, Leonard quickly silenced critics by leading the NFL in tackles during his rookie season and earning All-Pro honors.

Over his six seasons with the Colts, Leonard became a cornerstone of the defense, known for his energy, playmaking ability, and leadership.

Injuries, however, took a toll on Leonard’s career. After battling through multiple surgeries and limited playing time in his final seasons, Leonard was released by the Colts in 2023. He briefly joined the Philadelphia Eagles but ultimately decided to step away from the game.

Leonard’s retirement ceremony will include a pregame moment as the Colts’ anvil striker and halftime remarks to the crowd.

As Leonard bids farewell to the NFL, Colts fans will celebrate the legacy of one of the franchise’s most dynamic and beloved players, whose contributions extended beyond the field and into the community.

Shaquille Leonard To Retire As A Member Of The Colts During Week 5 Game vs Raiders  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

