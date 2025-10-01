Listen Live
Shaquille Leonard Says He Will Retire as an Indianapolis Colt

Published on October 1, 2025

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans
Perry Knotts

INDIANAPOLIS–Former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard said today that he will retire as a Colt.

The six-year veteran, who spent the majority of his career with the Colts, will make his retirement official during halftime of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Leonard was the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and the Ed Block Courage Award in 2022. A four-time All-Pro choice (First Team in 2018, 2020 and 2021; Second Team in 2019), he was named to three Pro Bowls (2019-21). Leonard earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors four times and was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month once and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month once.

The 2018 Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year, Leonard was selected by Indianapolis in the second round (36th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State.

Leonard was waived by the Colts on November 21, 2023. On December 4, 2023, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. He registered 23 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

