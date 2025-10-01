Listen Live
Stephanie White Reflects On 2025 Indiana Fever And Shares Her Message to the Team

Published on October 1, 2025

Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Game Four
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White shared heartfelt reflections on the 2025 season, expressing immense gratitude for her team and the journey they’ve shared.

Speaking about the season, White described the group as one of the most special she’s ever coached, highlighting their collective achievements and the bonds they’ve built.

“I’ve experienced some special teams in this league, in this organization, but collectively, this group has been at the top,” White said.

She emphasized her gratitude for every player, acknowledging the unique story they’ve written together.

“What these women accomplished together—it’s a special story, and I hope one day it’s told.”

As the Fever prepare for an offseason likely to bring changes, White’s pride in her team remains unwavering.

RELATED | 5 Fun Facts About Caitlin Clark You Might Not Know!

She noted the challenges of roster turnover in professional sports but underscored the lasting impact of this season’s accomplishments.

“I’m so proud and so grateful,” she added.

When asked what she wanted to say to her team after the season ended, White’s message was clear: pride and appreciation.

“How proud I am of them,” she said. “They have been an absolute joy to coach. It’s an incredible group of women, an incredibly connected group.”

White praised the team’s resilience and unity, calling them an example of perseverance and leadership.

“They’ve shown what it means to put one foot in front of the other, to not give in to circumstance, to lead with grace and dignity, and to sacrifice for a greater good,” she said.

As the Fever look ahead, White’s reflections capture the essence of a season defined by growth, connection, and determination—a foundation for the team’s future success.

