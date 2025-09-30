Listen Live
Your Chance at $1 Million: Iconic McDonald’s Monopoly Returns

McDonald’s is bringing back its beloved Monopoly game in the U.S. for the first time in nearly a decade.

Published on September 30, 2025

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

McDonald’s is bringing back its iconic Monopoly game in the U.S. for the first time in nearly a decade, giving fans a chance to play and win big. The promotion kicks off on October 6 and runs through November, with customers collecting game pieces by purchasing more than 30 eligible menu items, from the Quarter Pounder with Cheese to the Egg McMuffin and large fries.

For the first time, the game features both physical peel-off stickers and digital stickers in the McDonald’s app, though all prizes must be redeemed through the app. Players can “peel” stickers to instantly win food prizes, such as a free Big Mac, or collect pieces to compete for grand prizes, including one million American Airlines AAdvantage miles, a $10,000 Lowe’s shopping spree, and $1 million in cash. Physical stickers must be scanned in the app, and new app users who sign up by October 5 will receive 500 Rewards points.

“Fans have been eagerly awaiting its return — and we can’t wait for them to experience the unforgettable excitement that Monopoly at McDonald’s delivers,” said Brian Baker, senior vice-president of board games at Hasbro.

The U.S. comeback follows years after the infamous McDonald’s Monopoly scam, dubbed “McMillions,” when Jerome Jacobson stole more than $24 million in cash and prizes between 1989 and 2001, a story later chronicled in a six-part documentary. Meanwhile, the game has continued annually in the U.K., except for a cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic.

McDonald’s has also been rolling out deals to attract customers amid rising fast-food costs. Earlier this month, it introduced a price promise on combo meals, keeping them 15% cheaper than buying items separately. “Customers are telling us they need more of the everyday value and affordability that defines the McDonald’s brand,” said Joe Erlinger, head of McDonald’s U.S. business.

Additionally, McDonald’s launched a limited-edition Gold Sauce on September 3, inspired by South Carolina BBQ, paired with new menu items like the Gold Snack Wrap and Bacon Gold McCrispy. The initiative is part of the company’s effort to recover from slumping sales after profits fell 3.6% in the first quarter, though sales have since rebounded.

