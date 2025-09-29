Colts and CareSource Tackle Recidivism with ‘Game Plan for Success’

Source: CareSource / Caresource

INDIANAPOLIS— A partnership between health care nonprofit CareSource and the Indianapolis Colts is scoring big wins for formerly incarcerated Hoosiers.

The organizations teamed up for a special event, “Game Plan for Success,” held at the Colts Gridiron Hall on September 25th, celebrating a program designed to reduce Indiana’s high recidivism rate.

Colts Hall of Famer Bill Brooks headlined the gathering, sharing inspirational lessons, while Governor Mike Braun provided a video message emphasizing his support for re-entry programs. Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) Commissioner Lloyd Arnold was also in attendance.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The focus of the event was CareSource’s Re-Entry and JobConnect programs, which address the cycle of returning to prison—a fate that nearly one-third of individuals released in Indiana experience within three years.

“The CareSource Re-Entry Program is working to change that trend by helping individuals rebuild their lives through health care access, mental health support and career pathways,” said Dr. Cameual Wright, President of CareSource Indiana.

Data Shows Program Impact

The Re-Entry program connects individuals with liaisons up to 90 days post-release, ensuring they get health screenings, access to doctors, and links to behavioral health and employment services. Early data shows the approach is working.

CareSource reports that 73% of engaged members had a preventive health visit in 2024—more than double the rate of non-engaged members. These participants also averaged twice as many behavioral health visits and completed more activities through the JobConnect® initiative.

IDOC Commissioner Lloyd Arnold underscored the importance of the support, stating, “The support our partners provide helps those leaving DOC facilities have a successful reentry, find housing, work, and resources, and contribute to Hoosier communities.”

About CareSource Indiana

CareSource, a nonprofit managed care entity, serves Hoosiers with health insurance through the Healthy Indiana Plan, Hoosier Healthwise and Health Insurance Marketplace. Recently ranked #1 for health care coverage by NerdWallet.com, CareSource has launched innovative programs including the CareSource Re-entry Program™ to ensure the successful transition of justice-involved individuals back into communities, as well as initiatives to improve child welfare and access to care for individuals with complex medical needs.