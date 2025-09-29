Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Governor Braun Call The Special Session And Redistrict. The Democrats are coming for red states, it’s time for Indiana Republican Party to respond

Tony Katz:

There’s a story over there at the IBJ Indiana Democrats Prep For Voter Redistricting Battle. I would like to see a different headline, Indiana “Democrats Lose A Voter Redistricting Battle”. Call the special session, let us discuss and then let us redistrict. Well, what is there a problem? “While we’re redistricting, we’re not doing anything about property taxes?” Whoa, whoa, whoa, create property tax pressure. Take the current Assembly members you have and vote them out, run against them in every single way. But we should redistrict. It’s a different subject. And it’s not like; well we can’t do that because we didn’t do this. That’s weird. That is so completely nonsensical as to be believed. One must take a look at the subject they’re dealing with and realize that that exists without other subjects. We should redistrict. That’s my take.

Certainly, we should be talking about it via special session because I don’t know what these people are going to do. I make the argument that after what Texas did, which was well within their rights, you saw left leaning states say we’re going to engage in retribution. This is a political process. Welcome to the real world. Now, I expect every member of the General Assembly to grow up and handle it. We don’t do that here. You’re going to lose again and again and again and again and again. What as long as you have your supermajority. With all due respect to the Republican of Indiana, supermajority has not done us great. Are we better than having a progressive supermajority? Yes? Are we as strong and as good and as smart and as capable and able as we should be known. Allow me to say it again. The economic vision for Indiana is nonexistence right now. Republicans, you understand this, right, You must understand that nobody thinks you have it. Even this whole conversation about the data centers. Nobody wants data centers. Well, that’s not true. That’s not true at all. That is laughable in its ignorance. Many people want the data centers. Plenty of counties want the tax revenue that can come from a data center. Now, if some areas don’t want data centers, okay, what do you want and what I put forth to you is that there is no economic vision… Governor Braun, there’s no economic vision none. The only thing so far that’s very interesting in the conversation of SMNRs, the talk of small modular reactors, small nuclear reactors. This is very interesting and if the left wants to be opposed to nuclear in the state of Indiana, well then, they can keep on losing. This is I think a winning conversation regarding power. What businesses are we building, what businesses are we growing? We have an IEDC that doesn’t have the capability to perform. For the record, I support the concept of an IEDC. I do not support the concept of Elevate Ventures… Should we have an IEDC? Yes. Is it a smart idea? Yes? Should we be out there trying to attract business, yes, through lower taxes and lower regulation. Absolutely. Should we be engaging and investing in winners and losers? No, no, no, we shouldn’t. Does that mean you’re not gonna give a tax break or an abatement. Absolutely not. That could very well come but it doesn’t mean you give up the farm or give up the ghost. But if we’re going to talk about things politically, as this conversation started, you have to engage politically. You’re a super majority, and the left is saying, how dare Texas do something legal? We’re going to go after you. The answer is a response. Indiana Republicans, put your pants on call the special session, Governor Braun and redistrict.

