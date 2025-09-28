NWS: No Rain, High Temps: Indiana’s Warm Stretch Continues

Source: X / @NWS

STATEWIDE — The region is set for a stretch of unseasonably warm and dry conditions.

For the typical seven-day forecast period, Joe Nield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says temperatures will remain above normal, with no rain expected.

“For the next week, maybe 8 to 10 days or so, we’re looking at very little chance for rainfall,” Nield said.

Indiana is expecting low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies through around Tuesday, with some clouds mid-week before it clears up again through the weekend. The warm weather won’t last forever, though, especially as we head into the second week of October.

“We may see the high pressure that’s going to be keeping us warm and dry here over the next week start to shift off to the east,” Nield say. “That may allow for some moisture to get into the area and perhaps some scattered showers, maybe a storm, but certainly highly uncertain at this point.”

As for when the state might get some relief, Nield says any significant cool down is a long way off.