Fundraiser Reaches $30K for Family of Daughter Killed in Car Accident

12-year-old Allison Lowery (photo from Stephen Russ)

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — People in Warrick County are rallying behind a family who lost their daughter in a car accident earlier this week.

12-year-old Allison Lowery was riding her bike on State Road 66 in Newburgh Tuesday afternoon when she was struck and killed by a semi.

Stephen Russ, the pastor of FaithWay Baptist Church, started a GoFundMe for the family the following day to help cover funeral expenses. Hundreds of people have already contributed to the GoFundMe which surpassed $25,000 in less than 24 hours. As of Friday morning, more than $30,000 has been raised.

Russ described Allison as someone who loved music and art and brought joy to all of those around her.

“She was bringing joy to her parents, joy to the people around her, joy to her friends at school,” Russ said about Lowery. “She had a brightness about her.”

The GoFundMe page will stay up until Allison’s Celebration of Life service on September 30.