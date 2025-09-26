Listen Live
Local

Fundraiser Reaches $30K for Family of Daughter Killed in Accident

Fundraiser Reaches $30K for Family of Daughter Killed in Car Accident

A GoFundMe has surpassed $30,000 for a family in Warrick County who lost their daughter in a car crash earlier this week.

Published on September 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Allison Lowery
12-year-old Allison Lowery (photo from Stephen Russ)

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — People in Warrick County are rallying behind a family who lost their daughter in a car accident earlier this week.

12-year-old Allison Lowery was riding her bike on State Road 66 in Newburgh Tuesday afternoon when she was struck and killed by a semi.

Stephen Russ, the pastor of FaithWay Baptist Church, started a GoFundMe for the family the following day to help cover funeral expenses. Hundreds of people have already contributed to the GoFundMe which surpassed $25,000 in less than 24 hours. As of Friday morning, more than $30,000 has been raised.

Russ described Allison as someone who loved music and art and brought joy to all of those around her.

“She was bringing joy to her parents, joy to the people around her, joy to her friends at school,” Russ said about Lowery. “She had a brightness about her.”

The GoFundMe page will stay up until Allison’s Celebration of Life service on September 30.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Georgetown Road Shooting
Local

Indy Police: Man Fired Into Crowd, Shot Victims as They Crawled Away

Bright colorful autumn leaves texture background. Oak leaves close-up.
10 Items
Education

10 Fun Facts About Fall

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local

Former Brown County Surveyor Arrested, Accused of Misconduct and Fraud

Micah Beckwith
Local

Former Beckwith Senior Advisor Says Deepfake AI Topless Video Exists

USA - Politics - Bush Participates in Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service
18 Items
Entertainment

Secret (and Not-So-Secret) Talents of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots

Micah Beckwith
Local

Lt. Gov. Beckwith Fights Back Against Former Staffer

Sophie Igou
Local

Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close