Fever Return to Indy: Game 3 Preview vs Aces

After splitting the first two games in Las Vegas, the series is tied 1-1, and the Fever now have the advantage of playing the next two games at home.

Published on September 26, 2025

Source: Ian Maule / Getty

The Indiana Fever are set to return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3 of their semifinal series against the Las Vegas Aces.

After splitting the first two games in Las Vegas, the series is tied 1-1, and the Fever now have the advantage of playing the next two games at home.

Despite a tough Game 2 loss, the Fever are focusing on the positives.

Lexie Hull, who played through a back injury, tied a franchise playoff record with five three-pointers.

However, the Fever struggled offensively, shooting just 41% from the field and committing 22 turnovers, which the Aces capitalized on for 28 points.

Head coach Stephanie White emphasized the importance of staying in the moment and learning from their mistakes.

“You have to approach every game like a one-game series,” she said.

With the home crowd’s energy, the Fever are optimistic about bouncing back and taking control of the series.

The first team to two wins will advance to the WNBA Finals, and the Fever are ready to make the most of their home court advantage.

Game 3 tips off Friday at 7:30 PM EDT. Listen live on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

was originally published on 1075thefan.com

