Woman Killed in Shooting on Indy’s Far East Side

IMPD believes a woman was shot and killed after getting into an argument with her boyfriend early Friday morning.

Published on September 26, 2025

Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead from a shooting early Friday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis.

At around 3:20 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department came to an apartment complex on John Jay Drive near 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road. Police said a woman was found shot and later died at a local hospital.

IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer said the shooting stems from an argument between the woman and her boyfriend.

“What we know right now is this is some type of domestic disturbance between her and her boyfriend,” he said.

Capt. Weilhammer encouraged folks who are having problems with each other to not resort to violence.

“Talk it out. If you can’t talk it out, use a mediator. If that’s not going to work, walk away,” said Capt. Weilhammer. “Nothing’s worth taking somebody’s life over like this.”

Police are still searching for the suspect. Homicide detectives are now handling the investigation.

The shooting was one of at least three that happened Thursday night or early Friday morning around Indianapolis.

IMPD says three people were injured in a shooting from late Thursday night on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. Officers were called to a residence in the 1900 block of East Minnesota Street at around 11:40 p.m. All three victims were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

In Cumberland early Friday morning, police believe a person living in an apartment on Tuck Court shot a man who was trying to break in. The suspected shooter is cooperating with the investigation and the condition of the intruder who was shot is unknown.

Anyone with more information about the shootings is asked to contact IMPD or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

