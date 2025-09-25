96% of Drivers Admit to Road Rage, Study Finds

Source: AAA / AAA

INDIANAPOLIS—A new study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety has found that aggressive driving behaviors are a near-universal experience, with a staggering 96% of drivers admitting to engaging in road rage over the past year.

The study found that aggressive driving is “contagious,” meaning that the more drivers are exposed to hostility on the road, the more likely they are to drive aggressively themselves. According to the report, this creates a self-perpetuating cycle where impatience and anger become the norm behind the wheel.

“Driving can be a stressful experience due to behaviors of others on the road and how you respond to various situations,” said David Yang, PhD, president and executive director of the AAA Foundation. “Our study finds that experiencing various forms of aggressive driving behaviors is common for almost all motorists and many drive aggressively.”

The research, which updates a similar 2016 study, revealed several key findings:

92% of drivers reported aggressive behaviors that put others at risk, such as speeding or cutting off other vehicles.

11% admitted to violent actions, like intentionally bumping another car or confronting a driver.

Aggressive behavior has become more common, with cutting off other vehicles up 67% and honking out of anger up 47% since 2016.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The type of vehicle plays a role, as drivers in sports cars, large trucks, and motorcycles are often perceived as more aggressive, with some drivers saying they feel more powerful in these vehicles.

AAA is encouraging drivers to prioritize courtesy and safety to help curb the dangerous trend. The study found that promoting good road etiquette may be the most effective way to reduce road rage.

“Having good manners behind the wheel isn’t just about being polite,” said Jose Torres, PhD, AAA traffic safety advocacy and research manager. “It’s about ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone on the road.”

AAA offered the following tips for drivers to control their own road rage and respond to aggressive drivers:

If You Encounter an Aggressive Driver:

Stay Calm—Don’t Engage: Avoid eye contact, gestures, or any response.

Give Space: Let the aggressive driver pass and maintain a safe distance.

Protect Yourself: If you feel unsafe, call 911 or drive to a public place.

To Control Your Own Road Rage:

Breathe Before You React: Take a deep breath to help reset your drive.

Don’t Take the Bait: Ignore and avoid aggressive drivers.

Choose Time Over Tension: Leave early for your destination to avoid feeling rushed and to arrive safely.

About AAA Hoosier Motor Club

Since its creation in 1902, AAA has become one of North America’s largest membership organizations. Today, AAA Hoosier Motor Club provides roadside assistance, travel services, exclusive member discounts and benefits, and trusted financial and insurance services to nearly 400,000 Hoosiers. To learn more about AAA Hoosier Motor Club offers or become a member, visit AAA.com