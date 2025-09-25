Listen Live
Lifestyle

Living the American Dream Now Comes With a $5 Million Price Tag

From homeownership to retirement, the staples of middle-class success now add up to more than $5 million, according to a new Investopedia report.

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Statue of Liberty with burning torch and American flag, Freedom and equal opportunity concept
Source: imagedepotpro / Getty

The cost of achieving the so-called American Dream has climbed above $5 million, according to a new analysis from Investopedia. The figure, which represents lifetime spending on eight traditional middle-class milestones, is up nearly $600,000 from last year and almost 50% higher than two years ago.

The report draws on government data, industry figures, and surveys of more than 1,200 adults to calculate the expenses tied to what Americans most often associate with success. First defined in 1931 by historian James Truslow Adams as the pursuit of a better life, today’s version carries a record-high price tag.

The breakdown for 2025 includes: retirement ($1.64 million), healthcare ($414,208), homeownership ($957,594), raising two children and paying for college ($876,092), cars ($900,346), vacations ($180,621), pet ownership ($39,381), and a wedding ($38,200). Together, they total about $5.04 million.

By comparison, the average American with a bachelor’s degree is projected to earn just $2.8 million over a career—less than half of what’s required. Dual-income households with higher education stand the best chance of reaching the benchmark, while others may find it increasingly unattainable.

Rising housing costs, tuition, inflation, and the addition of healthcare expenses drove much of this year’s increase. Retirement remains the largest single cost.

Despite the daunting numbers, optimism endures: nearly 70% of Americans believe they will achieve key aspects of the Dream. Experts note that its meaning is ultimately personal and shifting—less about a dollar figure, and more about how individuals define success in today’s economy.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Micah Beckwith
Local

Former Beckwith Senior Advisor Says Deepfake AI Topless Video Exists

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Georgetown Road Shooting
Local

Indy Police: Man Fired Into Crowd, Shot Victims as They Crawled Away

Sophie Igou
Local

Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

Bright colorful autumn leaves texture background. Oak leaves close-up.
10 Items
Education

10 Fun Facts About Fall

USA - Politics - Bush Participates in Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service
18 Items
Entertainment

Secret (and Not-So-Secret) Talents of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots

Local

Dump Truck Driver Dies in Crash at Danville Home

Micah Beckwith
Local

Lt. Gov. Beckwith Fights Back Against Former Staffer

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close