Tucker Carlson Speaking at IU Next Month
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Tucker Carlson will be speaking at Indiana University on Oct. 21 as part of Turning Point USA’s “American Comeback Tour” following the recent passing of co-founder Charlie Kirk.
Turning Point USA says they aim to educate young people about limited government, free markets, and individual freedom, with a presence on over 3,000 campuses.
James Chambers, president of TPUSA at IU, expressed gratitude for Carlson’s appearance and encouraged students and community members to attend the free event at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, with the location to be announced.
More from WIBC 93.1 FM