ABC Brings Back Kimmel, Broadcasters Push Back

Two of the nation’s largest broadcasters, Nexstar and Sinclair, say they’ll continue blocking the late-night show following Kimmel’s controversial remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Published on September 23, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel Live is set to return to ABC on Tuesday, nearly a week after its suspension. But not all viewers will have access: major broadcasters Nexstar and Sinclair say they’ll continue pulling the show from their stations.

Nexstar, the country’s largest owner of local TV affiliates, announced it would stick with alternate programming despite ABC’s decision to bring Kimmel back.

“We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve,” the company said. Sinclair Broadcasting Group issued a similar statement, noting, “Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return.”

The backlash stems from comments Kimmel made during a monologue about the alleged assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“We had some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize [Kirk’s suspected killer] as anything other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said on last Wednesday’s show.

The remarks drew criticism from FCC commissioner Brendan Carr, Nexstar, and Sinclair. Under pressure, ABC suspended the show, while Sinclair called on Kimmel to apologize and donate to Kirk’s family and Turning Point USA, the conservative nonprofit Kirk co-founded.

Disney reinstated the program Monday, citing “thoughtful conversations” with Kimmel. The move followed widespread criticism of the suspension, with lawmakers, Hollywood figures, and activists calling for a boycott of Disney. Some congressional Democrats even tied Nexstar’s handling of the controversy to its pending purchase of Tegna, which awaits FCC approval.

