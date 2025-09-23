Fatal Overdose Leads to Arrest of Indy Man

Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday, a man was arrested for a fatal double overdose in August of 2024.

On the 11th of that month, officers arrived at a home and found two women during a welfare check. One woman died at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators looked into evidence, and that led them to believe it was a fatal overdose that killed those two women. They also identified the suspect as 44-year-old Kadeem Roache.

“This is the ninth dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death arrest that the ODTF has made since its inception in 2024,” IMPD says.

The charge against Roache is a Level 1 Felony for dealing a controlled substance causing death. His first hearing is set for Wednesday.