New Indy Nonprofit Helps Men Find Professional Attire

Published on September 23, 2025

Brian Carman, Founder of In Pursuit Of
Source: Brian Carman / In Pursuit Of

INDIANAPOLIS—A new Indianapolis-based nonprofit is working to help veterans, men re-entering the workforce, and others facing financial challenges look and feel their professional best.

In Pursuit Of, Inc. was founded by local nonprofit leader Brian Carman to provide free job interview attire and coaching to under-resourced men. The idea for the organization came to Carman after he was clearing out his own closet and realized others did not have access to the same resources.

“If people lack confidence and don’t believe they look the part, it can easily prevent them from trying to chase their aspirations,” Carman said. “Our goal at In Pursuit Of is to ensure the last thing someone worries about walking into an interview is being underdressed.”

The organization partners with established nonprofits like Helping Veterans and Families (HVAF) of Indiana, the Fathers and Families Center, and IU Health’s Mosaic Center to serve clients. HVAF CEO Emmy Hildebrand noted that a dedicated service for providing professional attire to men has been a significant need since before the pandemic.

In addition to donated clothing, the nonprofit is working with community partners such as Fabric Care Cleaners, which has agreed to provide free dry-cleaning services for all donated items.

To build awareness and its inventory of professional wear, In Pursuit Of is hosting a kickoff event on Thursday, September 25, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Prime 47 in Carmel. The event will feature networking, free appetizers and more information about the ways In Pursuit Of is changing the lives of clients served. Guests are encouraged to bring suits, blazers, sports coats, dress pants, dress shirts, ties, shoes and other accessories. Those unable to attend may donate online or coordinate the donation of items the organization.

Listen to the full interview HERE and you can also find more details at www.inpursuitof.net

