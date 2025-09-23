Listen Live
More Shrimp Recalled Over Radioactive Contamination Risk

Published on September 23, 2025

Boiled shrimp with lime and parsley on a white plate.
Source: Natalia Rusanova / Getty

Indiana residents should be aware of a significant recall involving frozen shrimp sold at Kroger and affiliated grocery stores.

AquaStar (USA) Corp. has expanded its voluntary recall to include nearly 85,000 additional bags of shrimp due to potential contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive material that poses long-term health risks, including an increased chance of cancer.

The recall affects three specific products:

  • Kroger Raw Colossal EZ Peel Shrimp (2 lbs): Best If Used By dates from March 26 to April 24, 2027.
  • Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp (2 lbs): Best If Used By dates between Oct. 22 and 23, 2027.
  • AquaStar Raw Peeled Tail-on Shrimp Skewers (1.25 lbs): Best If Used By dates between Nov. 7 and Nov. 15, 2027.

These products were distributed to stores in 34 states, including Indiana, and were sold between June 12 and September 17.

The contamination risk stems from shrimp processed by Indonesian supplier PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, which is under FDA investigation.

While no illnesses have been reported, customers are urged not to consume the shrimp.

Instead, return the product to the store for a full refund.

For questions, contact AquaStar at 1-800-331-3440, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.

Stay informed and prioritize safety by checking your freezer for these products.

