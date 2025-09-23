Listen Live
Indy Police: Man Fired

Indy Police: Man Fired Into Crowd, Shot Victims as They Crawled Away

Published on September 23, 2025

Georgetown Road Shooting
Source: Marion County Prosecutor / Submitted Photo

INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors say Carlos Contreras is facing attempted murder charges after police say he opened fire outside a Jimmy John’s restaurant during a late-night car show, then shot two wounded men again as they lay on the ground.

It happened just before midnight on Sept. 20 in the 5600 block of Georgetown Road. Officers monitoring the event heard gunfire and rushed to the scene, where they found three people with gunshot wounds behind the restaurant.

Witnesses described a man driving away in a black Dodge Challenger. Police spotted the car and chased it through the city streets until it veered off the road and got stuck on the railroad tracks.

Officers arrested Contreras, who matched witness descriptions and was found with two firearms—one modified for automatic fire—and suspected narcotics.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows Contreras and another man firing into a crowd. After the initial burst of gunfire, Contreras retrieved a rifle from his car and fired again at two victims who were already down and trying to crawl away.

Contreras was hospitalized after the crash and declined to speak with detectives. He will be transferred to the Marion County Jail once released.

