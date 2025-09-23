IMPD Chief Calls for Bar Accountability After Violent Weekend

Another violent week in Indy resulted in at least 15 people getting shot, which includes a mass shooting and triple shooting within 24 hours.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey joined Hammer and Nigel to break down the weekend’s events. He also expressed deep frustration on how most of these incidents are more than preventable.

“If the community knew how much time, energy, and resources we spend on these folks every single weekend… its a lot of nonsense happening that’s 100% preventable.”

He went on to say several juveniles were apart of the shootings, which all occurred around 2-3am. Bailey said these young kids aren’t seeing real consequences with our current justice system and IMPD can only do so much.

“We need more reform in the juvenile justice system. We have to get more up strain and impact some of these young people’s lives. I am one for accountability… I tell my officers we have to do the best job we can to give the prosecutors the best case which allows him and his staff to make the best possible case in front of a judge or jury and then make those charging decisions.”

Bailey says that conversations have to be made with the General Assembly, in order to get young kids to understand the seriousness of these crimes.

“We’re going to have to have some significant conversations with the General Assembly as we move into the next legislative session about some of the things we’re seeing. And upping the penalties on some of these things we’re seeing like possession of a machine gun or fleeing from the police…”

It’s not just state and local government that needs accountability, the Chief emphasizes that we also need to be holding local bars just as accountable from over-serving customers to even who they hire.

“We need to get a hold of these bars…we’re tired of their stuff. If you are going to run a business that deals in alcohol and people then you have responsibilities. One, don’t over serve, (two) do not hire bouncers that are going to be armed with weapons and shoot patron. Be responsible for the type of business you run.”

Bailey noted that he has planned conversations with a particular bar downtown that has been fueling the fire of these violent weekends.

All-in-all this isn’t just a local government problem, it’s a collective problem in the community. Officials can only monitor and maintain law and order, but it’s the local leaders, businesses, and neighbors that can help officers do their jobs rather than point fingers when they do.

“That’s whats so frustrating and what I think is a hinderance to recruiting and retention is that we turn on the news or read the newspaper you see things like ‘oh what their doing isn’t working’ and all those things and that’s total garage.

I’m sending these men and women into dangerous situations every single day and their away from their families and put their lives in jeopardy to go out and arrest the worst of the worst and if what your telling me is that what we’re doing is not enough?”

Listen to the full candid conversation with IMPD Chief Bailey here: