NWS: Expect Rain, Gusty Winds, and Cooler Temperatures this Week in Indiana

Published on September 22, 2025

Weather this week
NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Showers and thunderstorms are expected to roll through Indiana this week.

“The southern part of Indiana is where we’re looking at around a half inch of rain to fall this week. In central and northern Indiana, we’re looking at a quarter of an inch to an inch. So, it’s not too much of a difference,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Updike predicts that rain will fall periodically.

“With that rain, it’ll bring cooler temperatures. So highs will be in the 70s for most days with lows in the 60s and upper 50s,” said Updike.

He believes this week will be more seasonal, especially as we get closer to the weekend.

“Temperatures that are seasonal for this time of year are upper 70s to near 80,” said Updike.

There could be an isolated, strong storm at times as well. Updike urges you to watch out for wind gusts that might reach 30 mph at times this week.

