Neighbors, Leaders in Indianapolis Condemn Weekend Shootings

WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman who lives and works near the site of a weekend shooting said no dispute is worth taking someone’s life.

Victoria Holmes told News 8 she was driving home on Saturday night when she passed the scene of a shooting at Cross Creek Centre on Georgetown Road. Police had blocked off nearby streets, forcing Holmes to take a longer route to get home. Holmes works at the shopping center during the day, and at one point, had planned to meet some friends at a sports bar that evening.

“It was just crazy I didn’t go,” Holmes said. “Something was holding me up. So, I didn’t get to make it. So, I decided to just go hang with my friends for a little bit. I’m just happy, and thank God that I wasn’t around when it happened because anything could have happened to me.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The shooting at Cross Creek Centre happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday and put three people in the hospital. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reports later showed they arrested Carlos Eduardo Contreras on suspicion of resisting law enforcement, possessing a machine gun, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

That shooting was one of five in the span of about eight hours from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a McDonald’s at Keystone and 38th Street. Someone fired a shot during that incident, but no one was hurt. Police arrested a suspect. Another shooting in the 3300 block of Central Avenue about 45 minutes later left one person wounded. Police arrested a suspect in that incident as well. Then, two juveniles arrived at Community East Hospital with gunshot wounds, which officers said resulted from a shooting prior to 7:30 p.m. Two other juveniles were arrested Sunday morning in connection with that shooting.

The final shooting in the overnight sequence was also the deadliest. Around 2:12 a.m., police were called to Vibez Ultra Lounge on Eagle Creek Parkway. A shooting there left two people dead and five more wounded. Police have not yet released any suspect information or announced any arrests.

Holmes said the overnight violence means somebody lost a family member. She said while she’s grateful a suspect was arrested in the Georgetown Road shooting, it doesn’t mean the end of violence in the city. Holmes said she wouldn’t be surprised if it turns out the shootings were over petty issues.

“I just think people should think before they take an action that’s going to mess up the rest of their life,” Holmes said. “It’s not worth it, killing these people just to prove a point or make yourself look tough, or whatever the case may be.”

Vibez Ultra Lounge posted a statement to social media on Sunday afternoon condemning the shooting.

“On behalf of Vibez Ultra Lounge, we extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims whose lives were tragically taken last night. Our hearts are with you during this unimaginable loss. We also wish to offer our sincerest apologies to our customers and the community for the heartbreaking events that occurred. While the details are still emerging, we know we have lost beloved members of our community, whose absence will be profoundly felt. This is a time for healing from this senseless tragedy. Please keep the families in your thoughts and prayers.”

Vibez Ultra Lounge

Mayor Joe Hogsett also condemned the weekend violence.

“Tragic gun violence shook our city last night, and my prayers are with everyone affected. While such incidents can undermine our sense of safety, I know Indianapolis is stronger than this. We remain committed to preventing gun violence and saving lives. I’m grateful for the IMPD officers working diligently to hold those responsible accountable. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett, D-Indianapolis

City-County Council Majority Leader Maggie Lewis also released a statement.

“I am deeply saddened and angered by the extreme violence that occurred last night across our city, including within District 5. My heart goes out to all families whose lives have been forever changed by these senseless acts. Losing a loved one to violence leaves families with profound grief and unanswered questions. To those affected, please know that our community stands with you during this difficult time. I want to thank our law enforcement officials who responded to these dangerous situations. Their swift action and courage undoubtedly prevented additional loss of life and protected innocent people caught in harm’s way. Community cooperation is essential to bringing those responsible to justice and preventing future violence. If you have any information about these incidents, please contact the Indianapolis Police Department or Crime Stoppers: (317) 262-TIPS. Your information can remain anonymous and could be crucial to solving these cases. While we mourn today, we must also come together as a community to address the root causes of violence and support one another. Our city’s strength lies in our unity and our commitment to protecting all residents. We will not let violence define us.”

Councilor Maggie Lewis