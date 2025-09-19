Docs: Former Marion County Jail Deputy Admits Smuggling

Source: Marion County Sheriff’s Office / marion county sheriff’s office

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation into jailhouse phone calls led Marion County authorities to uncover a drug trafficking scheme involving a detention deputy, an inmate, and a series of cash-for-contraband exchanges.

Detention Deputy Bryce Byrdsong, was arrested September 16 after admitting to smuggling Suboxone strips into the Adult Detention Center (ADC) for inmate Devaun Clay.

According to court records, investigators began monitoring calls in July between Clay and a woman identified only as I.B., who discussed coordinating drug deliveries with a jail employee named “Bryce.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Detectives quickly connected the name to Byrdsong, who worked on the fourth floor of the jail in disciplinary and administrative segregation units, giving him direct access to inmates.

During a taped interview, Byrdsong confessed to bringing in narcotics the day before. He said he’d received $1,000 so far, with another $1,000 to $2,000 promised. The drugs were picked up from a woman at a gas station—possibly Flying J—and carried into the jail in his pants pocket. Byrdsong said he passed the strips to Clay by slipping them into a water cup during recreation time.

He initially said he’d made two deliveries, then corrected himself and admitted to three. He also told investigators he had more drugs in his locker. A search turned up three orange Suboxone strips and an unknown brown substance.

Byrdsong permitted investigators to search his phone, which revealed text messages confirming drug pickups and cash handoffs. He also admitted to having more drugs in his car, along with a firearm. Officers recovered five bundles of Suboxone, a small bag of marijuana, two roaches, and a Taurus G3 9mm handgun.