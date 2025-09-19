14-Year-Old Killed, 15-Year-Old Arrested in Muncie Apartment Shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 14-year-old girl is dead and a 15-year old boy is arrested for a shooting in downtown Muncie on Thursday.

The Muncie Police Department said they came to an apartment in the 400 block of East Gilbert Street, near West Main and North Walnut streets, at around 8 p.m. for a report of someone being shot.

Officers found the girl shot inside the apartment. She was taken to IU Ball Memorial Hospital where she later died.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the apartment and then taken to the Delaware County Detention Center. He faces preliminary charges of reckless homicide, dangerous possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm and theft of a firearm.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4867.