Dump Truck Driver Dies in Crash at Danville Home

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a dump truck going off the road and into a house in Danville.

Published on September 19, 2025

DANVILLE, Ind. — A dump truck driver died after crashing into a home in Danville Thursday afternoon.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said a 63-year-old man from Lizton was driving the truck eastbound on US 36 when it crossed the center lane, went off the road and struck the front of a residence before coming to a rest.

The driver had to be removed from the truck, but unfortunately died from his injuries in the crash.

No other injuries were reported and no one was at the home at the time of the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Deputies say it’s currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

US 36 was temporarily closed due to the crash but has since reopened.

