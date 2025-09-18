Listen Live
Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

The Shelbyville Police Department said they arrested Sophie Igou Wednesday night after her 22-month-old child died at their trailer park home.

Published on September 18, 2025

Sophie Igou
Sophie Igou (Shelbyville Police Department)

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelbyville woman was arrested this week after her 22-month-old died at their home.

Officers with the Shelbyville Police Department were called to the Westar trailer park on Hale Road Wednesday night at around 10:45 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive child. Sophie Igou was beside her child who was found laying in the driveway.

Police started rendering aid to the child but were unsuccessful. An autopsy has been requested to determine the cause of death.

Igou faces a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Additional charges are pending.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Fred McConnaughey or Detective Mark Newman at 317-392-5106.

