The Straw That Broke Jimmy Kimmel’s Back

Tony Katz:

I doubt that it’s surprising to learn that I shed no tear with the news that Jimmy Kimmel had been pulled from his show. Whether I think Jimmy Kimmel had talent or not is inconsequential. Whether I think Jimmy Kimmel was a liar or not, I absolutely do. Whether I think Jimmy Kimmel was acting as a de facto paid actor of the Democratic Party masquerading on network television as an entertainer. I absolutely believe that to be true. It doesn’t mean I’m cool with the FCC right now, because I’m never cool with wokeism, never cool with a scold, and most importantly, I don’t get threatened by my government, and I don’t want you to get threatened by your government either. The argument over the Charlie Kirk It’s not a joke. It was a statement.

Could be seen, and I think it should be properly argued as the straw of the camel’s back. It was enough. That Jimmy Kimmel over the years was clearly engaged in a political slander of Americans to benefit a political party. Now you say to me, “Tony, have you ever heard yourself on the air? Have I ever represented myself as anything but?” And did I not spend these past few days lambasting Pam Bondi for her nonsense? Have you never heard me say I’m not a fan of these tariffs. But the honest person now has to accept that I. I’ll speak for myself, clearly can discuss the issues and say that’s right and that’s wrong. Some people refer to that as calling balls and calling strikes. Some people will never admit that this is what we do here, and we do it in an entertaining and joyous way. The idea that Jimmy Kimmel makes more money than I do still sends me into apoplectic fit. But Jimmy Kimmel does not do that. Jimmy Kimmel was an attack dog, and Jimmy Kimmel, going back to conversations around COVID, was clearly getting his talking points from Chuck Schumer on healthcare, I should say getting his talking points from Senator Chuck Schumer. There is no doubt about this.