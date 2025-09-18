Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

The Straw That Broke Jimmy Kimmel’s Back

Jimmy Kimmel was acting as a de facto paid actor for the Democratic Party masquerading on network television as an entertainer, but comments by FCC Chair should concern conservatives.

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-POLITICS
Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Tony Katz:  

I doubt that it’s surprising to learn that I shed no tear with the news that Jimmy Kimmel had been pulled from his show. Whether I think Jimmy Kimmel had talent or not is inconsequential. Whether I think Jimmy Kimmel was a liar or not, I absolutely do. Whether I think Jimmy Kimmel was acting as a de facto paid actor of the Democratic Party masquerading on network television as an entertainer. I absolutely believe that to be true. It doesn’t mean I’m cool with the FCC right now, because I’m never cool with wokeism, never cool with a scold, and most importantly, I don’t get threatened by my government, and I don’t want you to get threatened by your government either. The argument over the Charlie Kirk It’s not a joke. It was a statement.

Could be seen, and I think it should be properly argued as the straw of the camel’s back. It was enough. That Jimmy Kimmel over the years was clearly engaged in a political slander of Americans to benefit a political party. Now you say to me, “Tony, have you ever heard yourself on the air? Have I ever represented myself as anything but?” And did I not spend these past few days lambasting Pam Bondi for her nonsense? Have you never heard me say I’m not a fan of these tariffs. But the honest person now has to accept that I. I’ll speak for myself, clearly can discuss the issues and say that’s right and that’s wrong. Some people refer to that as calling balls and calling strikes. Some people will never admit that this is what we do here, and we do it in an entertaining and joyous way. The idea that Jimmy Kimmel makes more money than I do still sends me into apoplectic fit. But Jimmy Kimmel does not do that. Jimmy Kimmel was an attack dog, and Jimmy Kimmel, going back to conversations around COVID, was clearly getting his talking points from Chuck Schumer on healthcare, I should say getting his talking points from Senator Chuck Schumer. There is no doubt about this.

Listen to the “The Straw That Broke Jimmy Kimmel’s Back” discussion in full here:    

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-1-2-130b1fd5-f5c9-42f7-8afd-a79ce5c12866

Listen to the Show in Full here:     

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/tony-katz-and-the-morning-news-full-show-9-18-25

Watch the show here:   

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!  

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM   

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST    

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts    

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify    

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio    

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
FBI SEEKS HELP
Tony Katz Today

The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk Hits Home

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Indiana Supreme Court Bans Howard County Judge

FBI SEEKS HELP
National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Mourners In Indiana Gather For Vigil Honoring Charlie Kirk
Local

Charlie Kirk Remembered at Indiana University

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk Mourned After Killing
Tony Katz + The Morning News

No Buildings Burned To The ground, No Riots Took Place

President Trump Holds Swearing-In Ceremony For Interim U.S. Attorney For D.C. Jeanine Pirro
National

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event, Suspect at Large

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Gov. Mike Braun
Local

Gov Braun: Data Centers Must Deliver Real Value to Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close