Politics

Cruz Fires Back at CNN: “That Is Objectively False”

Published on September 17, 2025

We’re about due for another feud where Republican leaders call out the bull crap of fake news CNN.

In a fiery segment on CNN Tuesday night, Senator Ted Cruz (R‑Texas) pushed back against host Kaitlan Collins when she asserted that law enforcement has not yet established a motive in the tragic assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Cruz accused CNN of spreading misinformation, arguing that the evidence is already overwhelming.

During the interview, Collins repeatedly maintained that while there is a wealth of evidence — text messages, surveillance, witness testimony — law enforcement has not “played out a direct, specific motive.”

Beyond the particulars of whether motive is “officially declared,” Cruz used this moment to highlight the pattern of “both‑sidesism” in media. Watch the back and forth as Collins attempts to get the last word in, but ends speechless after Rep. Cruz shuts down her argument.

If one thing has proven true over the last week, the right is not backing down in the name of Charlie Kirk and Americans fundamental rights.

