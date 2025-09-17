Listen Live
Indiana Energy Secretary Maps “Yes Counties” Against Local Bans

Jaworowski, says local bans and last-minute rule changes are driving developers away

Published on September 17, 2025

Indiana Statehouse
Source: PHOTO: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s ability to attract major energy investment is at risk, according to Energy Secretary Suzie Jaworowski, who says local bans and last-minute rule changes are driving developers away and costing companies millions.

Speaking Tuesday at the Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute’s annual meeting, Jaworowski said some communities have spent years working with developers only to reverse course late in the process—leaving projects unfinished and reputations damaged.

“Personally, I think that those companies should start suing the communities and get serious about it,” she said, suggesting litigation may be the only short-term remedy until lawmakers step in.

To help guide future investment, her office is working with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to create a map of “yes counties”—places that have passed resolutions welcoming energy and industrial development.

Jaworowski also previewed Indiana’s Global Nuclear Energy and Economic Summit, scheduled for November in partnership with Gov. Mike Braun and Purdue University.

The event will include international agreements, announcements on nuclear deployment, and a siting center for small modular reactors and other energy projects.

