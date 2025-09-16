Marion County Corrections Officer Accused of Selling Drugs

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

MARION COUNTY, Ind.–A corrections officer was arrested on Tuesday. He’s accused of selling drugs in the Marion County Adult Detention Center.

His name is Bryce Byrdsong. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Intelligence Unit says they intercepted jail communications that detailed trafficking involving an employee.

“After a focused investigation, detectives confronted Byrdsong as he reported for

duty today. He was found carrying narcotics on his person. A subsequent consent search of his

vehicle uncovered additional narcotics,” said the Sheriff’s Office in a Tuesday evening news release.

Byrdsong had been employed by the MCSO for one year and did not have any prior disciplinary history. He was fired from his job and booked into the same facility where he once worked.

“The public places immense trust in their public safety officials, and that trust is non-negotiable.

Today’s arrest makes that clear,” said Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal.

Byrdsong is charged with the following:

-Official Misconduct

-Trafficking with an Inmate

-Possession of a Controlled Substance

-Possession of Marijuana.