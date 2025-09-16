Hollywood Trailblazer Robert Redford Dies at 89

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Robert Redford, the Hollywood icon whose golden-boy charm carried him from leading man to acclaimed director and champion of independent film, died Tuesday at his home in Sundance, Utah. He was 89.

Cindi Berger, CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, confirmed the news:

“Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved,” Berger said in a statement. “He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy.”

Redford’s career spanned more than six decades. After breakout roles in classics such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, and All the President’s Men, he earned an Academy Award for directing Ordinary People in 1980. He went on to launch the Sundance Film Institute in 1981, transforming it into a vital hub for independent cinema.

Although he appeared less often on screen in recent years, Redford remained a cultural force, with performances in The Old Man & the Gun and Avengers: Endgame, as well as producing and mentoring emerging talent. Known for both his charisma and his activism, Redford leaves behind a legacy that reshaped American film. He is survived by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, two daughters, and seven grandchildren.