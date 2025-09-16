Listen Live
Pop Culture

Hollywood Trailblazer Robert Redford Dies at 89

Robert Redford, the screen idol whose rugged charm and groundbreaking vision helped redefine American cinema, has died at the age of 89.

Published on September 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

'All The President's Men' Publicity Still
Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Robert Redford, the Hollywood icon whose golden-boy charm carried him from leading man to acclaimed director and champion of independent film, died Tuesday at his home in Sundance, Utah. He was 89.

Cindi Berger, CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, confirmed the news:

“Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved,” Berger said in a statement. “He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy.”

Redford’s career spanned more than six decades. After breakout roles in classics such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting, and All the President’s Men, he earned an Academy Award for directing Ordinary People in 1980. He went on to launch the Sundance Film Institute in 1981, transforming it into a vital hub for independent cinema.

Although he appeared less often on screen in recent years, Redford remained a cultural force, with performances in The Old Man & the Gun and Avengers: Endgame, as well as producing and mentoring emerging talent. Known for both his charisma and his activism, Redford leaves behind a legacy that reshaped American film. He is survived by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, two daughters, and seven grandchildren.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Joe Hogsett
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indianapolis Considering $18M Bailout Loan

FBI SEEKS HELP
Tony Katz Today

The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk Hits Home

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Indiana Supreme Court Bans Howard County Judge

The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen on a law enforcement vehicle
Local

Indiana Investors Among Victims in $62.5M Fraud Case

FBI SEEKS HELP
National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk Mourned After Killing
Tony Katz + The Morning News

No Buildings Burned To The ground, No Riots Took Place

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Reportedly Shot At Utah Valley University
Local

Turning Point USA Indiana Remembers Kirk

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close