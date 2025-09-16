Listen Live
Local

NWS: Above Normal Temperatures in Indiana

NWS: Above Normal Temperatures in Indiana Brings Elevated Fire Concerns

Published on September 16, 2025

Weather fire risk
NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Temperatures in Indiana will be in the 80s for the rest of the week. You’re also being urged to be careful when burning anything outdoors during this time.

“We haven’t had a lot of rain lately. These temperatures with the low humidity we’re getting will bring about enhanced fire conditions. That fire threat is something we’re watching closely at this time. Just make sure if you are burning anything outside that you never leave a fire unattended,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Puma says the next chances for rain are this weekend.

“We have a 20% chance of showers on Saturday and 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday,” said Puma.

Highs will be in the low to middle 80s on those days, which means a slight cool down is coming.

“It’s still above normal temperatures overall. Right now, it doesn’t look like there will be any significant cooling until at least the end of September,” said Puma.

He believes there is little to no threat for severe weather at this time.

