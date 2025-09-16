Family Fights Noblesville for Safe Ramp

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Corban Phillips was partially paralyzed while on a trampoline during gymnastics practice in Westfield in late August last year.

At 16 years old in December, he left rehab. He and his family are preparing to move to a new home in Noblesville. But his parents said Monday, they’ve been unable to get approval from the homeowners’ association (HOA) for a safe wheelchair ramp because of the way it’s designed.

The family sold their previous home to help pay for Corban’s medical expenses. They’re in temporary housing until their house in the Morse Pointe subdivision is ready.

Before they can move in to the house, they need a wheelchair ramp for Corban to get from the front door to the driveway.

Corban’s mom, April Phillips, said asking for approval from the Morse Pointe homeowners’ association has been gut-wrenching. “After the initial phone call we had with the HOA and the management company, we were made to feel kind of criminal for asking for such a thing.”

Corban’s dad, Matthew Phillips, said their contractor helped the family to navigate the Americans with Disabilities Act and recommended a U-shaped ramp that leads to a level area of the driveway. Matthew said the HOA’s recommendation, though, is an L-shaped access that leads to a slope in the driveway, making it dangerous for his son.

Matthew also said the L-shaped access ends in the middle of the driveway blocking the garage.

The Morse Pointe homeowners’ association told News 8 in a statement that “The claim that the HOA is denying an accessibility ramp is false.”

The association said it didn’t receive an alternative ramp request. “The Morse Pointe HOA has been communicating with the owners to identify a solution to their request for an improvement to their home, and has offered to meet with the owners and their contractor to discuss construction of a ramp and deck that will accommodate their needs.”

April says aesthetics are the reason why the homeowners’ association declined the U-shaped ramp. “Our son and other disabled people are very important, and they matter, too. It’s hurtful that aesthetics and everyone else’s opinion means so much more than our 17-year-old son.”

Corban is at the center of it all. He said Tuesday, “I think it’s weird that we care more about looks than disabilities; after all, it’s just access to the house. That’s my thoughts on it. It’s a little sad.”

Corban has moved forward. He has learned to drive. He said that he’s motivated by “family and friends just being thankful for what I can do. Driving is a big part of being independent.”

Neighbors and friends on Monday showed up to support Corban. They wanted to let the family know that they want to make sure the teen is treated fairly.