Listen Live
Local

Family Fights Noblesville for Safe Ramp

Published on September 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Corban Phillips
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Corban Phillips was partially paralyzed while on a trampoline during gymnastics practice in Westfield in late August last year.

At 16 years old in December, he left rehab. He and his family are preparing to move to a new home in Noblesville. But his parents said Monday, they’ve been unable to get approval from the homeowners’ association (HOA) for a safe wheelchair ramp because of the way it’s designed.

The family sold their previous home to help pay for Corban’s medical expenses. They’re in temporary housing until their house in the Morse Pointe subdivision is ready.

Before they can move in to the house, they need a wheelchair ramp for Corban to get from the front door to the driveway.

Corban’s mom, April Phillips, said asking for approval from the Morse Pointe homeowners’ association has been gut-wrenching. “After the initial phone call we had with the HOA and the management company, we were made to feel kind of criminal for asking for such a thing.”

Corban’s dad, Matthew Phillips, said their contractor helped the family to navigate the Americans with Disabilities Act and recommended a U-shaped ramp that leads to a level area of the driveway. Matthew said the HOA’s recommendation, though, is an L-shaped access that leads to a slope in the driveway, making it dangerous for his son.

Matthew also said the L-shaped access ends in the middle of the driveway blocking the garage.

The Morse Pointe homeowners’ association told News 8 in a statement that “The claim that the HOA is denying an accessibility ramp is false.”

The association said it didn’t receive an alternative ramp request. “The Morse Pointe HOA has been communicating with the owners to identify a solution to their request for an improvement to their home, and has offered to meet with the owners and their contractor to discuss construction of a ramp and deck that will accommodate their needs.”

April says aesthetics are the reason why the homeowners’ association declined the U-shaped ramp. “Our son and other disabled people are very important, and they matter, too. It’s hurtful that aesthetics and everyone else’s opinion means so much more than our 17-year-old son.”

Corban is at the center of it all. He said Tuesday, “I think it’s weird that we care more about looks than disabilities; after all, it’s just access to the house. That’s my thoughts on it. It’s a little sad.”

Corban has moved forward. He has learned to drive. He said that he’s motivated by “family and friends just being thankful for what I can do. Driving is a big part of being independent.”

Neighbors and friends on Monday showed up to support Corban. They wanted to let the family know that they want to make sure the teen is treated fairly.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Joe Hogsett
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indianapolis Considering $18M Bailout Loan

FBI SEEKS HELP
Tony Katz Today

The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk Hits Home

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Indiana Supreme Court Bans Howard County Judge

The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen on a law enforcement vehicle
Local

Indiana Investors Among Victims in $62.5M Fraud Case

FBI SEEKS HELP
National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk Mourned After Killing
Tony Katz + The Morning News

No Buildings Burned To The ground, No Riots Took Place

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Reportedly Shot At Utah Valley University
Local

Turning Point USA Indiana Remembers Kirk

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close