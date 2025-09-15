Colts Coach and Players Comments Following Thrilling 29-28 Victory Over Broncos

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Following a heart-stopping 29-28 win against the Denver Broncos that came down to the final play, Indianapolis Colts coaches and players shared their thoughts on the dramatic victory.

The game, which was sealed by a last-second field goal, moved the Colts to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2009.

Here’s a look at the key reactions from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Head Coach Shane Steichen

Coach Steichen opened by praising his team’s resilience in a hard-fought contest.

He highlighted the electric atmosphere and the importance of winning back-to-back home games.

Steichen credited the offensive line for protecting quarterback Daniel Jones and commended the entire team for finding a way to win.

When asked about the dramatic finish, he emphasized the focus required in those high-pressure moments.

“It’s electric in there right now,” Steichen said of the locker room. “Obviously, to win a game like that… we want to be in great physical shape coming into this season and create an edge and win games in the fourth quarter. And we found a way to do it.”

Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner

DeForest Buckner spoke about the team’s ability to win in different ways, contrasting this close game with their dominant Week 1 performance.

“Honestly just finding a way to win as a team, as a whole,” Buckner explained. “The offense hung in there for us. We struggled in the first half as a defense and obviously the opening drive of the second half. But we started to dig our cleats in the ground and find ways to make stops. We made stops at the right time and the offense answered.”

Buckner emphasized the confidence the team has in each other, noting that wins won’t always be pretty, but getting the “W” is all that matters.

Quarterback Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones, who orchestrated the game-winning drive, described the wild ending and his confidence in the team’s playmakers.

“I don’t know quite like that. But yeah, it was exciting,” Jones said about the final sequence. “Big-time kick there by Spence (Spencer Shrader) and good job by the guys up front.”

Jones led an offense that put up nearly 500 yards against a formidable Denver defense.

He discussed the team’s growing confidence while acknowledging there are still areas to improve, particularly in the red zone.

Kicker Spencer Shrader

The hero of the hour, Spencer Shrader, reflected on the emotional roller coaster of missing the initial field goal attempt before getting a second chance due to a penalty on the Broncos.

“I was obviously trying to stay as calm as I could on the sideline and just thinking about, ‘Listen, God loves you no matter what. Just go out there and do your best for the team,’” Shrader shared.

After seeing the flag, he knew he had to reset his mentality.

“Whatever happened in the past, you just got to flush it… I was able to do a good job of resetting in that instance and hitting a good kick for the team.”

When the winning kick went through, the feeling was pure joy.

“I looked up, I saw it going through and it was like, ‘Bang.’ It’s just joy. That’s the only emotion that you’re feeling.”

Running Back Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor, who had a monster day with over 200 total yards, described the atmosphere at Lucas Oil Stadium as electric.

“That’s an Indianapolis Colts home thriller,” Taylor said.

Taylor credited his performance to capitalizing on the looks the defense gave him and the explosive, versatile nature of the Colts’ offense.

“I think it shows how explosive we are,” he stated. “I think it shows the playmakers that we have and being able to utilize every single person on the offense. So, when you have an offense like that, I think it can be really special because now you’ve got to pick your poison.”

