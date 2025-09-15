Listen Live
The Need for Mentors in Indianapolis

Published on September 15, 2025

BBBSCI Campaign
Source: BBBSCI / BBBSCI

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana is kicking off its annual “Paint the Town Green” campaign this week, a city-wide effort to raise awareness for the urgent need for more mentors.

The campaign, which runs from September 14th to the 20th, is not a fundraiser, but a community-wide celebration of mentorship and an appeal to potential volunteers. Visual activations across Central Indiana will see prominent buildings and landmarks illuminated in green, the organization’s signature color. Among the major participants are:

Eli Lilly & Co.

Bottleworks Hotel

Newfields

Indiana State Museum

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

AES Indiana

“This is not a fundraiser, it’s a community-wide celebration to spotlight the 1,000+ kids waiting for mentors,” said Darcey Palmer-Shultz, CEO of BBBSCI. “This initiative reflects our commitment to providing students with a strong foundation for both academic and real-world success.”

According to the organization, there are currently over 1,000 children on the waitlist for a mentor in Marion, Hamilton, and Johnson counties. Research cited by BBBSCI shows that youth with mentors are more likely to enroll in postsecondary education and earn more over their lifetimes.

The campaign aims to encourage more adults to sign up and become “Bigs” to help defend the potential of these young people.
Community members are encouraged to participate by wearing green, sharing stories of mentorship on social media, and visiting the participating locations.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana is based in Indianapolis and serves youth and families who reside in Marion, Hamilton, and Johnson counties through mentoring relationships with adult volunteers. The Big Brothers Big Sisters vision is that all youth achieve their full potential. To fulfill that vision, the mission of BBBSCI is to create and support mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. This year, BBBSCI will defend the potential of local youth through one-to-one and group mentoring for 1,080 young people. To volunteer, donate, or for more information, visit http://www.BeBigForKids.org or call (317) 921-2201.

