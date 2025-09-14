Indianapolis Zoo Welcomes Giant Tortoises to New Exhibit
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Aldabra giant tortoises have arrived at their permanent home as the Indianapolis Zoo debuts a new exhibit space.
Slow but steady, several giant tortoises inched their way across the Indianapolis Zoo grounds to their permanent home. The tortoises arrived in May in a temporary pit stop location until the permanent location could be built. Located next to Deserts, the new giant tortoise exhibit is designed for year-round comfort. This habitat includes a spacious outdoor yard for basking and exploring, including a mud wallow and a pool to support their natural behaviors.
There will also be an indoor retreat for cooler weather, complete with another pool.
To meet the tortoises, you can check out the Indianapolis Zoo’s website.
- Hoosiers Dominate Indiana State 73-0, Get Largest Shutout Since 1901
- Charlie Kirk’s Widow Erika Speaks For First Time Since Husband’s Death
- Person Killed, Officer Injured from Shooting in Allen County
- Richmond Man Hit With More Charges After Child Exposure Investigation
- Late-Summer Heat Returns to Indiana
-
Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event, Suspect at Large
-
Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems
-
Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk Hits Home
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital
-
Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say