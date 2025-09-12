Secured School Safety Board Approves Over $27M in Grants

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Secured School Safety Board has approved over $27 million in grants to strengthen security at 494 schools across the state. This funding, part of the Secured School Safety Grant Program, provides matching grants to public and private schools, charter schools, and school coalitions to help them enhance safety measures.

The grants can be used for a variety of security initiatives, according to State Representative Michelle Davis of Whiteland, who is the vice chair of the House Education Committee. She says the funds can be used for things like resource officers, equipment and technology, active event warning systems, threat assessments, and student or parent support services.

“Making sure students and staff feel safe at school remains a top priority,” Rep. Davis said. “These grants allow schools to strengthen security measures, address potential threats and create an environment where students can learn, grow and thrive without distractions. Investing in safety means investing in the success and well-being of our kids.”

State Representative Cory Criswell of Middletown highlighted the state’s long-term commitment to school safety. “These grants give our schools the resources needed to enhance security, prevent threats and focus on education in a safe setting,” he said. Since its creation in 2013, the program has allocated more than $214 million for school safety.

To learn more about the Secured School Safety Grant Program, you can visit the state’s School Safety Hub at https://www.in.gov/schoolsafety/