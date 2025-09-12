Listen Live

Trump says suspect in custody in Charlie Kirk Assassination
Gov. Braun Recalls 9/11, Honors Charlie Kirk

Indiana Governor Mike Braun made another in-studio appearance on WIBC's "The Hammer and Nigel Show" on Thursday.

Published on September 12, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun recalled where he was the day of Sept. 11, 2001.

While on “The Hammer and Nigel Show” on WIBC Thursday, the governor said he remembers the day vividly when he and other staff members had recently moved into a new office space in Jasper. A member of his staff showed him that the first plane hit one of the towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Gov. Braun. “That was a gut punch to the nation and the biggest version of a bad day for the country.”

Gov. Braun said the country has become more divided since then. He believes there’s too much vitriol in today’s world that it would be hard to unite people

“There, we all came together after it and that would be a big difference,” Braun said.

The governor also offered his condolences to Charlie Kirk and his family after he was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday.

“A life was lost, two kids don’t have a father, and a young lady has lost her husband and hopefully that would resonate regardless where you’re coming from politically and sadly it doesn’t seem to,” Braun said.

“For his family and everyone involved it’s like ‘how do you get through it,” he added. “A guy like him, 31 years old that should be the model of how you try to find some reasonable discourse when you’ve got different points of view, he pays for it with his life.”

President Donald Trump announced Friday morning that a suspect has been taken into custody in Charlie Kirk’s murder.

