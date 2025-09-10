Listen Live

Breaking News

Charlie Kirk Has Been Fatally Shot at Utah Event
Local

Indiana Investors Among Victims in $62.5M Fraud Case

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen on a law enforcement vehicle
Source: (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Orange County, CA – Federal authorities in Orange County have charged a man with defrauding more than 500 investors out of an estimated $62.5 million, in a case with victims and a starting point right here in Indiana.

The investigation, spearheaded by Homeland Security Investigations and ICE in Indiana, has led to a major federal indictment.

According to a Department of Justice announcement, Marco Santarelli has been charged with running a sophisticated Ponzi scheme. Santarelli, the founder of a private equity fund, luring investors from across the country, including Indiana, with what he called “hands-off” promissory notes.

He promised high-yield returns of 12% to 15% from investments in ventures like real estate and cryptocurrency. However, investigators say the assets did not exist and Santarelli was operating a classic Ponzi scheme, using new investor money to pay off earlier investors’ promised returns.

The scheme unraveled, and Santarelli has been charged with wire fraud.

This case serves as a critical warning for potential investors. Financial experts consistently caution that any investment promising guaranteed, high-yield returns with little to no risk is a significant red flag.

They advise individuals to always verify the legitimacy of an investment and the credentials of the person selling it before committing any funds.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
State Police
Local

Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local

Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say

President Trump Holds Swearing-In Ceremony For Interim U.S. Attorney For D.C. Jeanine Pirro
Breaking News

Breaking News

National

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith’s Political Career Is Over

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Close-Up Of Toy Hanging On Window
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Hamilton County Indiana Democrat Josh Lowry Is A Liar And A Fraud

In this photo illustration, the Powerball (Power Ball) logo...
Local

Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $1.7 Billion

Tadijah Davis
Local

Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close