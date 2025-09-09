Listen Live
3 Hurt from 2 Shootings in Indianapolis Early Tuesday

One man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, while another was shot during an attempted carjacking.

Published on September 9, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating two separate shootings from early Tuesday morning that left at least three people injured.

Officers responded to the first incident in the 2100 block of North Riley Avenue at around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday. Police later stopped a vehicle down the road and found two males outside of it with gunshot wounds.

A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The other victim was grazed by a bullet and his age is unknown at this time.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a drug done gone bad.

The second shooting happened on Nantucket Court near 34th Street at around 2:45 a.m. A man said he was shot during an attempted carjacking.

According to investigators, the man was shot and hit once as he drove away from two men who tried to steal his car. The man is reportedly in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests in either case and are asking for the public to come forward if they have any information.

