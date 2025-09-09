Possible Labor Trafficking, ICE Holdup Investigated in Monroe County

PHOTO: WIBC

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is looking into potential labor trafficking and interference with federal immigration enforcement in Monroe County.

AG Rokita announced on Monday that he is issuing a civil investigative demand to Exodus Refugee Immigration Inc., a nonprofit with offices in Indianapolis and Bloomington that Rokita says provides services to illegal immigrants. Rokita started similar investigative work last November with civil investigative demands issued to other nonprofits and private companies.

“Hoosier communities are grappling with the consequences of the reckless open-border policies of the previous administration,” said Attorney General Rokita. “The mass movement of illegal aliens and others into Indiana has exposed our communities to significant public safety risks, including increased concerns about labor trafficking, as many of them are brought to the state to provide low-cost labor.”

The demand also seeks information about possible interference with federal immigration enforcement activities. Officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told the Attorney General’s office that certain entities in Bloomington helped illegal aliens avoid apprehension during a recent ICE operation in Monroe County.

“Some organizations in Indiana—whether they are local officials like the Monroe County sheriff who operate sanctuary policies or private organizations that appear to encourage or assist illegal immigration—are making the problem worse,” said Rokita.

Rokita also said the rapid influx of migrants has created challenges for some of Indiana’s schools, hospitals and labor markets. Also, housing facilities intended for single-family use or individuals have become overcrowded, according to the attorney general.

Rokita’s office is conducting this investigation under its authority pursuant to Indiana’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, the nonprofit statute, and the indecent nuisance statute.

“An investigative demand is not an accusation of wrongdoing,” Rokita added. “Our focus is on uncovering facts and rooting out potential wrongdoing.