TSO’s “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” Tour Returns to Indianapolis

Published on September 8, 2025

Trans Siberian Orchestra at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois
Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The multi-platinum rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) has announced its 2025 Winter Tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More,” which includes a stop in Indianapolis. The highly anticipated tour promises an expanded and reimagined production of their popular holiday show.

TSO will bring its signature fusion of rock, classical music, and theatrical spectacle, complete with pyrotechnics and lasers, to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 4th. The performance will start at 7 p.m.

The show will feature the powerful rock opera, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” a holiday tale conceived by TSO’s late founder, Paul O’Neill. The story follows a runaway child who seeks shelter in an abandoned vaudeville theater on Christmas Eve. Following the performance, the band will deliver a second set filled with fan-favorites, hits, and a special 25th-anniversary salute to their album, ‘Beethoven’s Last Night.’

The 2025 tour will span 64 cities and include 106 performances before concluding on December 30th. TSO is also bringing back a fan-favorite tradition: the TSO signing line. For the first time since 2019, every fan attending an evening show will have the opportunity to get one item signed by members of the group, free of charge.

Tickets for the Indianapolis show go on sale on Friday, September 12th at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. A portion of the proceeds from the Indianapolis concert will benefit two local charities, Sheltering Wings and the Indianapolis Zoo.

