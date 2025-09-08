Ascension St. Vincent Unveils Tribute to Organ Donation
INDIANAPOLIS — Adult and pediatric organ transplant recipients, living donors, and family members of organ donors gathered at Ascension St. Vincent to celebrate the dedication of a new “Donate Life Wall.”
The interactive display serves as a permanent tribute to those who have given and received the gift of life.
Located near the main lobby of the hospital’s far north side campus, the wall is a collaboration between Indiana Donor Network, Donate Life Indiana, and Ascension St. Vincent. Throughout the year, transplant patients and donors will add colored beads to the wall, with each color representing a different type of transplant or donation.
Yellow beads represent pediatric recipients.
Blue beads signify adult kidney recipients.
Pink beads are for heart recipients.
Pearl-colored beads honor organ donors.
Teal beads recognize living donors.
The dedication comes as more than 1,400 Hoosiers are on the national waiting list for a lifesaving organ transplant. Authorities emphasized that anyone can sign up to be a donor, regardless of age or medical history.
There are five ways for Indiana residents to register as an organ donor:
Online at DonateLifeIndiana.org.
At a local Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch.
When applying for a hunting, fishing, or trapping license through the Department of Natural Resources.
When applying for a professional license through the state Professional Licensing Agency.
Through the Health app on an iPhone or iPad.
